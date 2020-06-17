PODCAST – Making the Liberal Democrats win more elections
How must the Liberal Democrats change in order to win more often? Listen to me discuss this with Lisa Smart, chair of the party’s Federal Communications and Elections Committee (FCEC) in the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts.
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- Lisa Smart’s election to chair the party’s main elections committee.
- The show with Tim Bale talking about what opposition parties must do.
- The independent review into the 2019 general election.
- The Star Trek reference.
- The pros and cons of Steve Webb’s approach to being a minister.
- How to make targeting work.
- Lisa Smart on Twitter.
