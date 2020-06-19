The Conservative MP for Yeovil, Marcus Fysh, has been found to made multiple breaches of Parliamentary rules over his business interests. He’s also been criticised by a cross-party panel of MPs for his failure to cooperate properly with the inquiry.

The House of Commons Committee on Standards found that:

MPs are required to register interests in accordance with their Code of Conduct and the Guide to the Rules relating to the conduct of Members. They must record any change to their registrable interests within 28 days. The Commissioner found that Mr Fysh acted in breach of paragraph 14 of the Code of Conduct in three respects. She found that: A registration of changes to London Wessex Ltd, Wessex Investments Proprietary Ltd and London Wessex Brands Ltd, in which Mr Fysh had registered shares, was not made within the 28 days required (the changes were registered 234, 148 and 140 days late respectively);

Mr Fysh did not register his unpaid directorships of these three companies and of two others in the Wessex Investment Proprietary Group, which later became Samfire Proprietary Ltd; and

Mr Fysh failed to declare his and his brother’s unpaid directorships to the two select committees when he joined them.

The cross-party group of MPs also:

notes that Mr Fysh adopted a deprecatory and, at points, patronising tone towards the Commissioner and the Registrar which was unacceptable, as were his unfounded questions about their objectivity. The Committee also notes that there were unnecessary delays to the Commissioner’s inquiry, which began nearly two years ago, because Mr Fysh did not respond to requests in a timely manner. It concludes that this does not represent the “full cooperation” that is expected of Members in the Commissioner’s investigations.

Marcus Fysh will now be required to make an apology in person in Parliament.

Interested in political campaigning? Sign-up for a free 10-week course by email.