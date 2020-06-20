All history is rewritten; the choice is over how to do it
I am a historian by training, so you might expect me to instinctively favour of arguments about how ‘we mustn’t airbrush history’ and ‘we mustn’t edit history to meet current values’.
But two things strike me about those who say this when a contemporary controversy comes up.
First, history is already massively edited. Too much has happened for it not to be. That’s why there isn’t a statue of me as a 4 year-old. History has been edited already to leave that out as irrelevant and trivial.
Saying ‘we mustn’t edit history’ is asking for the impossible. The question is how to edit it, not whether or not to edit it.
Hence you get them shouting out in defence of statues put up long after people had died in order to rewrite their own role in history (hello, Edward Colston). Those protesting about somehow changing history frequently are actually defending a previous deliberate alteration.
And yet also the same people are usually very much at the back of the queue when it comes to fixing previous really bad editing of history, such as the common pattern of editing out of history the contributions of women.
If you want to love history, that’s great. But remember, what was in the history textbooks when you were a child was not a perfect version to be preserved at all costs. It was just the history as was when you were at school. Not the perfect history for all time.
The old truism “The winners and conquerors write history” is undoubtedly true.
After a war or conquest, those coming out on top have the honour of writing the story of what they perceived to have happened.
Understandably, a very positive picture will be painted of what happened during the conflict and anything which doesn’t fit within this narrative will be ignored. Similarly, the vanquished side of the story will not be recorded – not for a long time after at any rate.
So I have never truly believed accounts of these events, our heroic victories and the way we spread good all over the world, without at least trying to see what the defeated party has to say about it.
When, finally , we learn about some of the less savoury things we did during these events, there is a reluctance to rewrite the relevant history books.
History is not generally written in these cases from a neutral perspective. This can cause a feeling of injustice in the future, as is obviously the case now.
To give one example of this…
I am lucky to have been part of a generation of kids who were allowed to play out with our mates without adult supervision.
Me and my friends used to love watching Westerns, and we used to play “Cowboys and Indians”. Everyone wanted to be a cowboy (portrayed in Westerns as the “goodies”) and no-one wanted to be an Indian (portayed as the “baddies”).
Gradually, as we grew up, we realised that the perceptions of who were the goodies and baddies was 180 degrees out of sinc with the reality.