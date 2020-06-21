Political

Promising signs of Lib Dem member engagement with leadership race

From my last mini-survey come promising signs of party members being more engaged with the current leadership contest than the last one:

Participation in hustings in last Liberal Democrat leaderhip contest - bar chart

Intended participation in hustings in Liberal Democrat leaderhip contest - bar chart

Of course, those responding to this survey are likely to be more active than the typical party member. So the key point is the big difference in answers about the last contest and the current one, rather than the absolute numbers.

For more information about the planned hustings, and to join the party in time to vote for the next party leader, see the party website.

 

