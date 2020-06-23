Here’s a message from party HQ about an important email going out to party members on Wednesday, 24 June:

Tomorrow morning at 9am, members will be able to begin nominating candidates for leader.

Members will also get an email with a confirmation of how you’ll receive your ballot (or if you need to renew).

The emails are going out over the course of the day and if you haven’t had one by 9am on the 25th June, please email elections@libdems.org.uk and we can take a look.

To nominate, you’ll need to go to www.libdems.org.uk/nominate

You can also find all of the latest information on the leadership election, including the hustings dates that have been announced so far here: www.libdems.org.uk/leadership

Lastly, if you’d like to discuss the leadership election, please come and join the Internal Elections Discussion Group: www.facebook.com/groups/LibDemElections

Happy nominating!