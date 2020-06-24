Nominations for Liberal Democrat party leader open

Yes, my time as an obscure political quiz question answer is drawing to a close, as this latest press release from the party indicates:

Nominations for the next leader of the Liberal Democrats have opened today, the party has confirmed.

Candidates must be an MP and be proposed by at least 10% of other members of the Parliamentary Party in the House of Commons. They must also be supported by at least 200 individual members from 20 local parties.

In order to vote in the contest, you must be a Party member at the close of nominations on the 9th July. The ballot will then open on the 30th July and close on the 26th August, after which the Party will announce the next leader.

Liberal Democrat Party President Mark Pack said:

“The sad state of our government today shows how desperately the country needs a vision of an outward-looking, caring country that celebrates diversity and benefits from high-quality public services.

“With Liberal Democrat membership at record levels, I urge everyone else who shares our values to join us in the coming days and vote in the leadership election.”