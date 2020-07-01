PODCAST – What we can learn from Republicans campaigning against Donald Trump
Laura Shields and Dirk Singer, communications consultants, members of Democrats Abroad and authors of an excellent piece “Swimming with the sharks: What progressives can learn from Republicans Against Trump” join me for the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts.
You may recall an earlier show had Rob Blackie on talking about what the party can learn from how Trump himself communicates. This time with Laura and Dirk, the show looks at what can be learnt from those campaigning against Trump.
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- Swimming with the sharks: What progressives can learn from Republicans Against Trump.
- Rob Blackie episode on learning from Trump.
- The Lincoln Project and some of its adverts.
- The Meidas Touch group and some of its adverts.
- Republican Voters Against Trump and some of its adverts.
- The Taliban bounties story.
- My book about trusting – or not trusting – the news.
- Donald Trump boasting about slowing down coronavirus tests.
- Boris Johnson boasting about shaking the hands of coronavirus patients.
- Donald Trump drinks and throws away a glass of water.
- The Remainer Now story.
- Lindsey Graham loves Joe Biden advert.
- Laura’s political ad pick.
- Dirk’s political ad pick.
- Follow Laura and Dirk on Twitter.
