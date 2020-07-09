Two candidates confirmed for Lib Dem leadership race

A press release from the Liberal Democrats brings the news:

Liberal Democrat MPs Ed Davey and Layla Moran will be the two candidates contesting the latest Liberal Democrat leadership contest, the party has confirmed.

At the close of nominations, both Ed Davey and Layla Moran secured the support required to appear on the ballot.

Voting will open on the 30th July and close on the 26th August, after which the Party will announce the next leader.

Liberal Democrat Party President Mark Pack said: With two fantastic candidates, I am really excited for the contest for who will lead the Liberal Democrats and champion our vision for an outward-looking, caring country that celebrates diversity and benefits from the highest-quality public services. With Liberal Democrat membership at record levels, I urge everyone who shares our values to join us in the coming days and vote in the leadership election. ENDS.

For more information on the leadership election hustings, please visit www.libdems.org.uk/leadership.

And for some ideas on what questions to ask at hustings, see my podcast with Tim Bale.

Want to hear more about what the Lib Dems are doing in Parliament? Sign-up for a weekly update here.