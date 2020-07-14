Liberal Democrats appoint Mimi Turner as new Director of Strategy

A press release from the party brings the news of the latest step in putting the party back on track:

The Liberal Democrats have appointed Mimi Turner as the party’s new Director of Strategy, Messaging and Research.

Mimi started her career as a journalist and has since worked across PR, brand and strategy roles for digital and media organisations.

Mike Dixon, CEO of the Liberal Democrats, said:

I’m delighted to welcome Mimi to the team. She’s focused, strategic and has a stellar track record of listening to people and speaking to their concerns with emotion and empathy. This is another sign that our party is changing.

Mimi Turner added:

I am grateful and delighted to be joining the Liberal Democrats. I believe that a strong Liberal Democrat voice protects the British public from the divisions and extremes in British politics. This is more important in 2020 than it has ever been.

Mimi Turner has more than 20 years experience in journalism, communications, brand strategy and marketing. She is a former consulting Chief Marketing Officer at Wireless Group (part of News UK), was the first marketing director of The Lad Bible and was Group Director of Communications at Northern & Shell. She has advised businesses including Section 4, WhatWeSee, VICE Media and GiveMeSport.

She began her career as a journalist, writing for The Sunday Times and The Times and was European Television Editor of The Hollywood Reporter. She was a special advisor to the Cairncross Review on the future of high-quality journalism in 2018 and is a founder member of Media For All, the media and advertising industry group focused on broadening access for BAME and other under-represented groups.

