Last night saw the first of the specially themed Liberal Democrat party leadership hustings with Layla Moran and Ed Davey. (Yes, hooray, we’re moving away from being stifled by the conformity of dull hustings formats.)

Filmed in a socially distanced studio, this hustings focused on the economy and jobs, and Hugo Gye, deputy political editor of The i, chaired it.

If you missed it live, you can watch it again here:

Details of all the leadership election hustings are over on the party website, including other policy themes along with a variety of different formats. The Northern Liberal Network’s one looks particularly interesting, along with the special job interview format coming up shortly.

