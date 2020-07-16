PODCAST – What really happens at the grassroots when political parties push new ways of campaigning?
What impact is digital campaigning having on politics, and is it for the better or the worse? That’s what I discuss in the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts with Kate Dommett, Senior Lecturer in the Public Understanding of Politics at the University of Sheffield.
We started off with her research into how new ways of digital campaigning does – or doesn’t – take root at the political grassroots of parties.
Show notes
- Katharine Dommett, Luke Temple and Patrick Seyd, “Dynamics of Intra-Party Organisation in the Digital Age: A Grassroots Analysis of Digital Adoption“, Parliamentary Affairs.
- The relative failure of Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign: a critique of my talk, the original talk and what the electoral data shows.
- Report from the House of Lords Committee on Democracy and Digital Technologies.
- Bad News has a section on filter bubbles.
- Was the impact of Cambridge Analytica over-hyped?
- Social Media and Politics podcast.
- Exponential View podcast.
- Government versus Robots podcast.
- Retooling Politics: How Digital Media Are Shaping Democracy by Andreas Jungherr, Gonzalo Rivero and Daniel Gayo-Avello: Waterstones / Amazon.
- Kate Dommett on Twitter.
- Music by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
