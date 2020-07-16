What impact is digital campaigning having on politics, and is it for the better or the worse? That’s what I discuss in the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts with Kate Dommett, Senior Lecturer in the Public Understanding of Politics at the University of Sheffield.

We started off with her research into how new ways of digital campaigning does – or doesn’t – take root at the political grassroots of parties.

Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

