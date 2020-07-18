Watch Ed Davey and Layla Moran put through their paces by recruitment experts

Continuing the pattern of trying out different hustings formats this time around, the Liberal Democrat leadership election has featured a ‘job interview’ format. Ed Davey and Layla Moran were each quizzed in turn by a panel of recruitment experts, focusing in on the skills required for the job.

You can watch then again here:

Layla Moran job interview

Ed Davey job interview

There are plenty more hustings to come. If you are going to watch one or more, don’t forget my tips on the best questions to ask and the worst answers to watch out for.