Ed Davey versus Layla Moran: The Times Radio debate

Alongside a variety of different formats for official party hustings, for the Liberal Democrat party leadership election we’ve also been encouraging those outside the party to put the candidates through their paces in different ways.

One of the resulting appearances was a half-hour debate on the new Times Radio, hosted by Matt Chorley. His previous criticisms of the attitude towards the media shown by some Lib Dem MPs of the time had a lot of merit.

Listen to hear what he makes of the two currently vying to be the party’s most prominent MP as they discuss, amongst other things, whether the Lib Dems should campaign for Britain to rejoin the EU, how woke the party should be and favourite past leaders:

