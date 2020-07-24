Jo Watkins selected for Monmouth in Senedd elections
The South Wales Argus reports:
Liberal Democrat councillor Jo Watkins will contest the Monmouth seat at the Senedd election next year.
Cllr Watkins is the Liberal Democrat Group Leader on Monmouthshire County Council, having won her seat in Caldicot against the odds in 2017…
She says she is passionate about education and has a particular focus on supporting increased nursery provision and wrap-around-care, as well getting children access to special educational needs provision.
You can find out more about her on the Welsh Lib Dem website here.
Good luck Jo!
