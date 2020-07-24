Three tips for the Liberal Democrat leadership election hustings

With the despatch of ballot papers in the Liberal Democrat leadership election nearing, here are my three top tips for members wanting to make the most well-informed choice possible:

All the hustings are streamed at https://www.libdems.org.uk/livestream. There is no login or similar required, just visit this page at the time of a hustings. Recordings of the previous hustings also appear at the foot of this page so you can watch again or catch up on any you missed. (It can take a couple of days for the video processing to be completed before they appear.) As well as the hustings, Ed Davey and Layla Moran are doing a number of media appearances, I’d particularly recommend listening to their appearance on Matt Forde’s excellent podcast.

P.S. Thinking of asking a question? Judging how the candidates answer questions? If you sign up for Liberal Democrat Newswire, you’ll get a link to my guide for what makes for a good question – and what makes for a bad answer.