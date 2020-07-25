Stephen Williams selected for West of England Mayor

Former MP Stephen Williams has been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of the West of England.

The Mayor of the West of England covers the council areas of Bath and North East Somerset, Bristol and South Gloucestershire. It is up for election in the big round of May 2021 elections, using the supplementary vote.

Last time, in 2017, Stephen Williams also stood. He missed out by just 2% on getting into the final round, where he would have had a strong chance of winning on vote transfers.

Good luck Stephen!

