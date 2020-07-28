Leadership ballot papers going out this week: key information for members

Ballot papers are going out shortly, giving Liberal Democrat members the power to choose between Ed Davey and Layla Moran as the party’s next leader.

Here are a few pieces of key information to help members understand the process:

Online voting

Most members (over 95%) will get their vote by email with details of how to vote via a secure website.

Learning something new about Layla Moran and Ed Davey: the Matt Forde interviews Back in May, I was tagged in a request about the Liberal Democrat leadership contest... more

This allows us to ensure the voting platform can handle the volume, as well as maximising deliverability. Around 4,500 members per hour will get an email.

The email will come from “Alan Masters – Liberal Democrats” and the email address will be elections@libdems.org.uk. The subject line of the email will be “Your ballot paper – Leader of the Liberal Democrats”.

If you haven’t had your vote by 10am on Friday 31st July – and don’t fall into any of the postal voting categories below – then you can get in touch with the elections team on elections@libdems.org.uk. The team aims to respond within three working days.

– and we’ll do our best to get back to you within 3 working days (we’ll usually be faster) or you can call us on: 020 7022 0988 between 0930 and 1730, Monday to Friday.

Postal votes (offline voting)

Over 95% of party members will be receiving an online ballot via email. For other members – around 5,000 – their posted ballot papers when to print on Monday and are going out in the post on Wednesday. They, therefore, should hit doormats between Thursday and Sunday for members in the UK, and by 14th August for members overseas.

UK members expecting a posted ballot who haven’t received one by the end of the weekend can request a replacement by emailing elections@libdems.org.uk.

Postal votes are going out to people where:

There is no usable email address on file, or

A postal vote has been requested by the member, or

Their email address is not securely unique to one person (e.g. two members using the same email address, a role-based one or an @libdems.org.uk one)

In addition, any email addresses that cannot be uploaded to the email platform, or that hard bounce, will be sent a postal vote in a second batch that will go to print on 3rd August and should arrive 6th-11th August.

As above, if a posted ballot does not arrive, the team can be contacted on elections@libdems.org.uk or, if the person making the query doesn’t have access to email, they can call 020 7022 0988 between 09:30 and 17:30, Monday to Friday.

Thank you to the team at Lib Dem HQ for the information this post is based on.

Listen to the Liberal Democrats and British politics being discussed by myself and a wide range of experts from inside and outside the party on my podcast, Never Mind The Bar Charts.