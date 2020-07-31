PODCAST – Will British politics become less volatile, and how important is ideology?
I was delighted to be joined for the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts by one of the most important political scientists in Britain, Professor Jane Green.
Amongst her many achievements, she’s co-director of the British Election Study, which is to British elections what Wisden is to cricket or Oxford is to dictionaries: that is, an absolutely essential source for anyone wanting to understand what has happened in our elections and why.
Among the many topics we covered were whether British politics is going to become less volatile and how important competence (as opposed to ideology) is in determining who wins elections.
Show notes
- The British Election Study website is full of news and data.
- Electoral Shocks: The Volatile Voter in a Turbulent World: Amazon / Waterstones.
- The Politics of Competence: Parties, Public Opinion and Voters: Amazon / Waterstones.
- The report on Lib Dem prospects from The UK in a Changing Europe.
- Follow Jane Green on Twitter.
- Music by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
