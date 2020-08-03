Molly Nolan selected for Caithness, Sutherland, and Ross

At the last Scottish Parliament elections, the seat of Caithness, Sutherland and Ross was contested by the Liberal Democrats by Jamie Stone. He increased the Liberal Democrat vote sharply, halving the SNP majority. But he won’t be fighting the seat next year for the best of reasons: he is now an MP.

So ahead of the Scottish general election next May, a new selection has been run:

Molly Nolan has been selected by the party to contest the Caithness, Sutherland, and Ross constituency… Ms Nolan who is a Harvard graduate, has stressed she wants to ensure “no-one is left behind” as Scotland recovers from the Covid-19 crisis. She added: “With the coronavirus crisis leaving so many Highland residents facing financial hardship, it is more important than ever to address the inequalities in our communities. “I know that challenges in the Highlands have never been more acute, from the fragility of our tourism industry to increased cuts in local services. These issues are not being addressed by the SNP Government, which for the past 13 years has prioritised the centralisation of powers in Edinburgh over dealing with everyday concerns. “I am determined to listen to as many people as possible and stand up for what matters. Liberal Democrats will protect jobs and services, safeguard our natural environment and ensure every young person across the Highlands has the opportunity to get on in life.” The party’s Scottish leader, Willie Rennie, said: “Molly has got a great chance of winning back Caithness, Sutherland and Ross. “With our party’s deep roots in the Highlands and Molly’s fresh enthusiasm and energy, we are offering people the opportunity to do things better.” [The Herald]

The incumbent MSP, Gail Ross, has already announced that she is not going to be restanding.

Best of luck, Molly,

