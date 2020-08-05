PODCAST – Where next for the Liberal Democrats? What the data says, with Tim Bale
Following the publication of the research report Where next for the Liberal Democrats?, I invited one of its co-authors, Professor Tim Bale, back on the show to talk about what the report found and the lessons for future Lib Dem strategy.
Show notes
- Where next for the Liberal Democrats? – the report we discuss on the show.
- Creating a core vote for the Liberal Democrats: my original pamphlet with David Howarth.
- The previous interview with Cllr Anton Georgiou, by-election winner in Brent.
