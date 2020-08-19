PODCAST – Giving the Liberals direction, purpose and ambition: lessons from David Steel’s leadership
After the popularity of the previous discussion with Duncan Brack about lessons for the Liberal Democrats from Jo Grimond’s time as party leader, Duncan returns to discuss another former leader. This time, it’s David Steel.
Show notes
- British Liberal Leaders edited by Duncan Brack, Robert Ingham and Tony Little: Amazon / Waterstones.
- David Steel: Rising Hope to Elder Statesman by David Torrance: Amazon / Waterstones.
- The Pact: The Inside Story of the Lib–Lab Government, 1977-1978 by Alistair Michie and Simon Hoggart: Amazon / Waterstones.
- A House Divided: The Lib-Lab Pact and the Future of British Politics by David Steel: Amazon.
- Against Goliath by David Steel: Amazon.
- Peace, Reform and Liberation: A History of Liberal Politics in Britain 1679-2011, compiled by Robert Ingham and Duncan Brack.
- Our previous podcast episode looking at Jo Grimond.
- The Liberal Democrat History Group.
