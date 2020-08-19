After the popularity of the previous discussion with Duncan Brack about lessons for the Liberal Democrats from Jo Grimond’s time as party leader, Duncan returns to discuss another former leader. This time, it’s David Steel.

Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

Show notes

Enjoy the show? Spread the word

Follow the show on Twitter.

Like the show on Facebook.

Share the show’s website, www.NeverMindTheBarCharts.com.

Get new episodes by email

Sign up to get an email alert each time a new episode comes out: