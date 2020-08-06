Davey and Moran on electoral reform: Lib Dem leadership contest

Both Ed Davey and Layla Moran have written for the Electoral Reform Society on the importance of electoral reform.

Ed Davey’s piece starts:

“The time has come” has been the mantra for electoral reform at each election held in my lifetime and no doubt many before it – yet our fight is not yet won. Getting results will require placing reform into a wider context – a necessary part of a wider agenda that engages more people. When pursued alone, political reform falls into the reeds of inertia, the preserve of too few debating highly technical details which have too often led to debates that are long in length and short in influencing actual change.

Read his full piece here.

Layla Moran’s piece starts:

Our electoral system is in dire need of reform. At the moment, millions of voters are being left effectively voiceless as they live in safe seats where their vote is unlikely to have any influence on the outcome. We desperately need to build a democracy that is fit for the 21st century and in which every vote really counts. As leader of the Liberal Democrats, I will make it a priority to work with other parties to establish a fair voting system, replace the House of Lords with an elected second chamber and give young people a voice and the right to vote at 16 years old.

Read her full piece here.

Listen to the Liberal Democrats and British politics being discussed by myself and a wide range of experts from inside and outside the party on my podcast, Never Mind The Bar Charts.