Agenda published for the autumn Liberal Democrat virtual conference

COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of the traditional autumn Liberal Democrat federal conference. But instead, we’ll be having a virtual conference over similar dates (Friday-Monday rather than Saturday-Tuesday). The main events will be during the afternoon and evening, making it easier for people who don’t take time off work to be able to join in at least some of conference.

You can register for conference here.

Here is the conference agenda, which has just been published.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat conference appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

