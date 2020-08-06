Mike Hamilton selected by the Liberal Democrats in Newport East

News of yet another Liberal Democrat selection ahead of next May’s elections, this time from south Wales:

A former deputy leader of Newport City Council has been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Newport East in next year’s Senedd election. Dr Mike Hamilton, who was the council’s deputy leader in 2012 while a councillor, will run for the seat currently held by John Griffiths… “Wales needs to position itself post-Covid-19. We need a plan for the economic recovery. “We must help our existing industries to survive, but we also need to be innovative and create new skilled well-paying jobs.” [South Wales Argus]

The party’s biography of Mike Hamilton adds:

Mike started his life as an engineering officer in the Merchant Navy, seeing much of the world before he was 25. He then went on to become a mature student, attending Cardiff University where he graduated with a degree and doctorate in Archaeology. He then worked various lecturing jobs, finally ending up at Newport University for ten years. He has worked on archaeological excavations across Britain and Europe and is the author of a number of academic papers.

He also stood in Newport East at the last Westminster general election, more than doubling the Lib Dem vote and bringing it back above the deposit-saving threshold.

Mike Hamilton and his team will be after votes from 16 and 17-year-olds this time as next May’s Senedd elections will see the voting age reduced to 16.

