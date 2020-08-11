Warning over discriminatory risk in Conservative voter ID plans

There is vanishingly small evidence that showing your ID when voting in Britain would reduce electoral fraud. That’s because, although the occasional rare case hits the headlines, there is vanishingly little evidence that personation (pretending to be someone else in order to steal their vote) is a problem.

Even the government’s own report, from a carefully selected knighted ex-Conservative minister, failed to find such evidence.

In that respect, England, Wales and Scotland are different from Northern Ireland, where there was evidence of such problems. Evidence that justified taking action in Northern Ireland.

But action is not cost-free. Concentrating on fixing a problem that isn’t one in Britain takes time, money and attention away from fixing things that really are broken.

It also comes with risks, notably putting people off voting. Or even worse, putting some particular groups in society off voting. (Groups which, ahem, are less likely to vote Conservative on average, making it hard to avoid the conclusion that the Conservatives words about tackling fraud are driven by electoral self-interest.)

As the New Statesman reports:

Liberal Democrat MPs write to Michael Gove over fears that mandatory voter ID will disproportionately impact ethnic minorities… “Safeguarding our democracy should be the priority of any responsible government. People must have faith that any changes to voting procedure are fair and necessary,” said Wendy Chamberlain, the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for the Cabinet Office. “It is scandalous that this government is moving forward with plans for mandatory voter ID without even assessing the risk that black and minority ethnic groups may be disproportionately impacted. “Ministers must guarantee that an independent equality impact assessment will take place, and we will have the results before the government proceeds.”

Keep up with news about elections by email

If you’d like to be notified by email when new posts about how are how our elections are run appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

