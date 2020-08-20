News from the Welsh Liberal Democrats:

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have announced that Tim Sly will contest the Wrexham constituency at the Senedd election next year.

Tim studied at Swansea University and worked as an academic researcher and then in industry before founding the green technology company which he runs today.

An experienced campaigner, Tim stood as the Lib Dem candidate for Wrexham in the 2019 general election.

Tim has served as a local councillor and as a school governor and takes a keen interest in education. He has extensive experience of technology, environmental and business issues.

Tim lives in a village near Wrexham with his wife Barbara, who is a senior manager in the NHS.

Commenting on his selection, Tim Sly said:

I am honoured to have been selected to stand for Wrexham next year. I’m passionate about encouraging new investment to bring more high-skill jobs to our area, along with the training to allow local people to take advantage of these opportunities. I’m also fighting for improved healthcare provision for Wrexham and better educational opportunities for our future. I am proud to be part of a strong team of Welsh Liberal Democrat candidates, standing up to demand better for our communities and for our vision of a fairer Wales.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said:

I am really proud to have Tim join the growing ranks of Welsh Lib Dem candidates for Senedd election next year. He’s a passionate campaigner who would be an outstanding champion for his community. This election comes at a pivotal time for Wales. The outcome will decide how we reshape our society and what direction we take our country as we enter this brave new post-Covid world. We are committed to fighting for a fairer and more just Wales, one where everyone has both the opportunity to succeed and the support they need to do so. If that is what you want too, then join the Welsh Liberal Democrats and help us turn that vision into reality.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

