The state of the Liberal Democrat brand that awaits the party’s next leader

The latest JL Partners poll includes a batch of questions looking at the overall reputation of the main British political parties:

Below are some statements used to describe political parties. Which party is the following statement a better description of?

Party Conservative Labour Lib Dem Brexit Party Don’t know Competent, capable 31% 27% 6% 4% 33% Shares your values 27% 32% 11% 7% 22% Out of touch 35% 22% 14% 13% 15% Divided 23% 38% 7% 6% 26%

The usual care needs to be taken in looking at the cross-tabs, but there is a consistent pattern across the age bands for all the different descriptions. The younger a voter is, the better their answers are regarding the Liberal Democrats.

What’s notable is how overall the answers about the Liberal Democrats are the psephological equivalent of meh. Nothing to celebrate, but also not a cesspit of hatred either. Rather, the party needs both to grab attention and to come over as competent.

More on that in my recent podcast with Tim Bale on what opposition parties must do to be successful.

