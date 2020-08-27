Edward Davey elected as new Liberal Democrat party leader



The new Liberal Democrat leader is Ed Davey, after an election taking place against a backdrop of the party’s highest ever membership at the time of a leadership contest.

The result was:

On being elected, Ed Davey said:

I’d like to start by thanking my friend Layla Moran. Layla, you fought a passionate campaign, full of energy.

Since becoming an MP, you have inspired so many people, particularly young people. Your future is bright and I look forward to you playing a big role in my team.

To members of the Liberal Democrats, thank you for putting your faith in me and giving me the honour of leading a party I joined 30 years ago.

And I want also to thank a whole host of people who’ve run this campaign – whether in party headquarters alongside the Returning Officer, or in my own amazing campaign team.

The thousands of people who’ve volunteered time to campaign with me. Who’ve donated to my campaign. Who’ve championed our vision of a greener, fairer, more caring society.

I’d particularly like to thank Claire Halliwell, my Campaign Manager. Claire, you’ve been fantastic.

And of course Emily, my wife and our two beautiful children, John and Ellie. Thank you Emily for your amazing support, patience and love.

I am sure I am speaking for many people when I say that – for all the stress and uncertainty of the last few months – one positive has been the chance to spend more time with our families. And so I’d like to thank Ellie in particular, for appearing as a surprise cameo in so many of my zoom calls and online hustings.

I want to talk now about the future of the Liberal Democrats.

I joined this party 30 years ago. I met Emily here. I have made so many good friends here.

And with those friends, I have campaigned across our country, knocking on tens of thousands of doors, delivering hundreds of thousands of leaflets.

The reason I have done all this is simple.

I love our party.

I believe in it.

I stand for all the things the Liberal Democrats stand for.

Social justice, political reform, equality and protecting our environment.

I stand for fairness and for fighting to protect the rights of ordinary people.

I’m determined our Party backs a Britain that works with other countries across the world for peace and prosperity.

But- it is my love of our party that makes me recognise that we have to change.

We have to wake up and smell the coffee.

Nationally, our party has lost touch with too many voters.

Yes, we are powerful advocates locally.

Our campaigners listen to local people, work hard for communities and deliver results.

But at the national level, we have to face the facts of three disappointing general election results.

The truth is… voters don’t believe that the Liberal Democrats want to help ordinary people get on in life.

Voters don’t believe we share their values.

And voters don’t believe we are on the side of people like them.

Nationally, voters have been sending us a message.

But we have not been listening. It is time for us to start listening.

As leader I am telling you: I have got that message. I am listening now.

Whether you’re from the North, South, or somewhere in between

Whether you voted for Brexit or Remain, or just wanted the whole thing settled. Whether you voted Labour, Conservative, Liberal Democrat, SNP or Plaid. My message for you is this…

I will travel up and down our country to meet you. To hear about the things that matter most to you. Your problems and fears, your hopes and dreams.

I will face up to uncomfortable truths. And I will make your concerns my own.

Our country is going through one of the most extraordinary and difficult periods for generations.

The challenge of Covid-19 will affect our country and the world for decades to come.

Millions of people are suffering.

As Leader of the Liberal Democrats, I want to reach out to help you and your community get through this.

Whether your concerns are your families’ health, your children’s education or your livelihood.

I want to understand the new future you want after all this – and help to deliver it.

So my job from today is to rebuild the Liberal Democrats to national relevance so we can deliver this future for you, for your family and for the people who need it the most.

None of this is going to be easy.

None of this is going to be straightforward.

And none of it is going to be quick or simple to achieve.

But I want the Liberal Democrats to represent the whole country, not just some people, and to stand for fairness and opportunity for all.

That is my commitment to you as the new leader of the Liberal Democrats.

The hard work starts today.