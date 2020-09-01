Airdrie and Shotts set to be the next Parliamentary by-election?

Neil Gray, the SNP MP for Airdrie and Shotts, is seeking selection as a candidate for the Scottish Parliament. If he’s selected, the SNP’s rules require him to stand down from the Westminster Parliament:

It’s worth emphasising that the SNP rule is not that he has to stand down if elected to the Scottish Parliament. Rather it is that he has to stand down if selected.

The result in the 2019 general election was:

SNP 45% (+8)

Labour 32% (-5)

Conservative 18% (-6)

Lib Dem 4% (+2)

Green 2% (+2)

