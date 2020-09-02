More Liberal Democrat selection news from Wales and Scotland

David Wilkins selected for Clwyd West

The Welsh Lib Dems report:

Clwyd West Liberal Democrats have announced that David Wilkins has been selected to contest the Clwyd West constituency at the Senedd election next year.

David, who lives with his wife and young family in Rhos-on-Sea, stood in the December general election where he over doubled the Lib Dem vote.

He teaches full time at a local secondary school and this first-hand experience has shown him just how important it is that we invest and support children’s education.

David is also a keen environmentalist and views tackling the climate emergency as the biggest issue we face. He wants to help create a society that supports everyone to fulfil their potential and succeed.

Commenting on his selection David Wilkins said:

I am honoured to be standing once for more Clwyd West. I am standing because I’m fed up with inequality our communities are facing. It simply isn’t fair that our health services in North Wales are still in special measures, that there aren’t enough affordable family homes, that our high-streets suffer while global corporations rake in huge profits, and that there’s still no clear plan to tackle the climate emergency facing our planet. I’m standing to listen to the concerns of the electorate and put forward their voices, to work together to build a progressive, fairer and more equal Wales for all.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said:

I am really proud to have David join the growing ranks of Welsh Lib Dem candidates for Senedd election next year. He is a passionate campaigner who would be an outstanding champion for the people of Clwyd West. This election comes at a pivotal time for Wales. The outcome will decide how we reshape our society and what direction we take our country as we enter this brave new post-Covid world. We are committed to fighting for a fairer and more just Wales, one where everyone has both the opportunity to succeed and the support they need to do so. If that is what you want too, then join the Welsh Liberal Democrats and help us turn that vision into reality.

Lord Roger Roberts of Llandudno added:

I’m delighted that David Wilkins, who made a great impression at the 2019 General Election, is once again to fight Clwyd West. Born and brought up in the area and, now a teacher here no one know the area and its challenges better than him. He will be the best choice possible for Clwyd West.

Bruce Wilson selected for Edinburgh Central

The Scottish Lib Dems report:

Following a poll of members in the constituency, Bruce Wilson has been selected as the Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate for the Edinburgh Central seat in 2021.

The former Royal Marine who now works in Edinburgh’s financial sector was also a candidate in last year’s general election in Edinburgh North and Leith, covering much of Edinburgh Central Holyrood boundaries.

Originally from Highland Perthshire, he and his wife have called Edinburgh home since 2013. Bruce is eager to ensure everyone gets the public services they deserve. Having seen the impact of pollution first hand he is focused on both local environmentalism and global sustainability.

Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate for Edinburgh Central, Bruce Wilson, said:

I’m delighted to have been selected to stand for the Scottish Liberal Democrats in Edinburgh Central. As one of the most marginal constituencies in Scotland, Central has been failed by both the SNP and Conservatives who are more consumed by the tug of war than the issues at stake. It is time for a change. The city has been rocked by the virus crisis and the looming threat of job losses has left people anxious. Liberal Democrats will fight to protect jobs and public services, invest in education and childcare and back a green Covid recovery.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie MSP added:

Bruce Wilson is an energetic, enthusiastic and compassionate candidate. He would make an excellent MSP for the people of Edinburgh Central. He cares deeply about the community and getting businesses and local services back on their feet after this gruelling lockdown. Liberal Democrats are intent on ensuring a fair, green and prosperous recovery from the virus crisis. Bruce is one of the people to make that happen.

