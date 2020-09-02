PODCAST – That tuition fees promise: what new research shows about the lessons to learn
There was a weird role reversal at the heart of the Liberal Democrat decisions over tuition fees in 2010, as Chris Butler’s academic research reveals. So I invited him on Never Mind The Bar Charts to discuss what he has found, the lessons for the Liberal Democrats and the implications more generally about what makes for successful political parties.
Show notes
- Chris Butler’s research: When are governing parties more likely to respond to public opinion? The strange case of the Liberal Democrats and tuition fees.
- David Laws’s book on the coalition negotiations.
- The front page of the 2010 general election manifesto.
- Ryan Coetzee’s controversial take on the 2015 general election, and my take on his take along with my second take on his take.
- How to get right thinking about who might vote for you: a core vote strategy.
- Nick Clegg’s tuition fees apology – including the musical remix.
- Chris Butler on Twitter.
- Music by Hugo Lee.
