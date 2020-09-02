Political

PODCAST – That tuition fees promise: what new research shows about the lessons to learn

Nick Clegg speaking to camera and apolosing for tuition fees

There was a weird role reversal at the heart of the Liberal Democrat decisions over tuition fees in 2010, as Chris Butler’s academic research reveals. So I invited him on Never Mind The Bar Charts to discuss what he has found, the lessons for the Liberal Democrats and the implications more generally about what makes for successful political parties.

