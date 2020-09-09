PODCAST – The future for liberalism, with David Howarth
China’s changing foreign policy, tackling populism, the role for the Liberal Democrats: my guest David Howarth and I ranged widely over the political landscape in the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts.
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- The core vote strategy pamphlet David Howarth and I wrote in 2015.
- My take on the role for liberalism in a post-coronavirus world.
- The positive pay-offs from Angela Merkel’s decision to welcome many more immigrants to Germany.
- How Paddy Ashdown’s strategy worked in the 1990s.
- The risks of hung Parliaments.
- New research into the Liberal Democrats and tuition fees: podcast episode with Chris Butler.
- Listening to party members: how you can tell me your views.
- Licence to be Bad: How Economics Corrupted Us by Jonathan Aldred: Amazon / Waterstones.
- Island Stories: Britain and Its History in the Age of Brexit by David Reynolds: Amazon / Waterstones.
- The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company by William Dalrymple: Amazon / Waterstones.
- The Will of the People: A Modern Myth by Albert Weale: Amazon / Waterstones.
- Music by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
Enjoy the show? Spread the word
- Follow the show on Twitter.
- Like the show on Facebook.
- Share the show’s website, www.NeverMindTheBarCharts.com.
Leave a Reply