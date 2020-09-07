Flick Rea stands down as Liberal Democrat leader in Camden

For many years and in many different ways, the multi-talented Flick Rea has been a stalwart of the Liberal Democrats.

As the Camden New Journal reports, she’s stepping down from one of them:

Long-serving Liberal Democrat leader Flick Rea is to hand over the reins of the party today (Monday), but has warned people that this is not the end of her story at the Town Hall. Luisa Porritt, the former MEP, will be named the new group leader at Camden Council’s annual general meeting. Cllr Rea, who holds the record for the longest continuous service at the Town Hall among the current councillors, said: “I’m handing over the leadership but people should not be confused into thinking I’m standing down as a councillor. “In Luisa, we recognise someone that has got talent and I believe in celebrating talent. You can’t go on wanting to be the star of the show, you can’t keep hanging onto stuff. You can’t go on playing Hamlet into your 80s.”… Last month, neighbours surprised her on the doorstep with a ‘Clap4Flick’, as a gesture of thanks for advice and support during the coronavirus lockdown.

As I wrote about Flick when doing a little profile eight years ago:

“I can’t stop a war but I can get your dustbins emptied.” That sort of cheerful understanding of the limit – and also the power – of local political activity has been a hallmark of Flick Rea’s political career. Always good for a chat about wider issues and impressively effective at getting the small things done in her ward which foolish people belittle and wise people cherish for their cumulative impact on people’s lives.

You can read that piece in full here.

Thank you for all you’ve done Flick and best of luck Luisa.

