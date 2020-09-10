Jane Dodds re-elected leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats

Jane Dodds, winner of the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election in the last Parliament, has been re-elected leader of the Liberal Democrats in Wales.

The Returning Officer sent out the following earlier today:

Three years ago we elected our first leader who wasn’t a sitting Parliamentarian. Jane Dodds was elected for a three year term which comes to an end this autumn. Last month I wrote to everyone eligible to stand for the leadership and to local parties to inform them that I, as the Welsh Party’s returning officer, was inviting nominations for the role. The deadline has now passed and I am pleased to announce that Jane Dodds has been re-elected unopposed as Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats. Michael German

Welsh Party Returning Officer

Good luck, Jane!

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis