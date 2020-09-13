Daisy Cooper elected Deputy Leader by Lib Dem MPs

A press release from the Liberal Democrats brings news of the new Deputy Leader of the Parliamentary Party in the House of Commons, a post filled by the party’s MPs:

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has been elected unanimously as Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats and has committed to building a “winning campaign machine”.

Before winning St Albans for the Liberal Democrats in the 2019 election, Daisy worked for the cross-party movement More United and in Commonwealth affairs where she campaigned for improved LGBT+ rights abroad and against human rights abuses.

Daisy is also known in the Liberal Democrats for being a driving force behind the adoption of “One Member One Vote” and was a key member of the team that designed measures that has improved the diversity of the party’s MPs.

The result of the Deputy Leadership was announced this week at the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Party Meeting. In addition to this new role, Daisy will continue as education spokesperson.

Speaking after her election, Daisy Cooper MP said:

At the same time that Ed Davey, as our new Leader, is listening to and reconnecting with voters, it is my role to help build a winning campaign machine that will get Liberal Democrats elected at every level. Liberal Democrats won St Albans in December for the first time ever. It was a seat we had never held before. But it didn’t happen overnight. It took three and a half years. I am determined to use the three and a half years before the next General Election to replicate our St Albans win in many other places. With Johnson’s Conservatives attacking the independence of our judges, brazenly stating that they want to break the law and destroy our international reputation, it is more important than ever that Liberal Democrats listen and win in every part of the UK.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis