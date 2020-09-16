Party finance committee starts regular reports via party website

In addition to expanding and improving the reporting back from various party bodies to conference, we’re also doing the same for reporting on what the federal committees are up to via the main party website.

You’ll be seeing regular reports from each of the key federal committees appearing, with those from the Federal Communications and Elections Committee (FCEC) having stared up over the summer, and the Federal Finance and Resources Committee (FFRC) ones starting up this month.

Here are the latest:

My own report back from that September Steering Group meeting will appear in the next few days.

