PODCAST – Who is going to win the US Presidency?
I headed across the Atlantic in the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts to talk about the US elections. For that I was joined by US politics podcaster Karin Robinson of the Democratically: 2020 show. We talked about Biden’s chances, nerded out over the US postal service, discussed how the TV debates may go and more.
Show notes
- 5 Myths About the Postal Crisis – Politico.
- Vote from Abroad.
- Kevin Rudd’s winning 2007 election strategy.
- Five Thirty Eight – a website and a podcast.
- Talking Points Memo.
- The New York Times‘s Nate Cohn.
- Democratically: 2020 podcast.
- Karin Robinson on Twitter.
- My appearance on Karin’s podcast to discuss Bad News.
- Music by Hugo Lee.
- Photo of Joe Biden courtesy of janeb13 / Pixabay.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
