Jo Swinson will not be running for the Scottish Parliament

Not the most surprising of news about the former Liberal Democrat leader, but worth noting given previous speculation:

There had been speculation the ex-East Dunbartonshire MP, who lost her seat in December’s general election, could make a bid to become an MSP. But Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: “She’s not applied, so she’s not standing.” He said Ms Swinson had recently announced a new job as a a visiting professor at Cranfield School of Management. [The Herald]

