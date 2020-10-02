Independents win first by-election since Covid-19 lockdowns

Council by-elections have restarted with a four-way contest (three Independents, one Labour) in the ward that covers the various smaller islands to the north of the island of Orkney.

The far flung nature of the ward helps explain its electoral oddity: there is only one polling station, and it is not in the ward. Unsurprisingly, postal voting is common.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

