Tom Brake is the new Director of Unlock Democracy

Former Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake has a new role, as Director of constitutional and political reform campaigners Unlock Democracy.

Here is what the press release says:

Unlock Democracy is pleased to announce Tom Brake as their new Director. Tom was until recently the MP for Carshalton and Wallington.

Tom brings a wealth of campaigning experience to the role from his years in Parliament. In Westminster he was active in pushing for democratic reform, including extending Freedom of Information (FOI) laws to private companies like Serco and Capita when they undertake work for the public sector, defending UK elections from foreign interference, and for votes at 16.

Tom leads the organisation at a time when the UK’s democracy and political institutions are under strain from: the pressure of responding to Covid-19, which has seen the Government given civil liberties-threatening emergency powers; an attempt by Government to shut down Parliament; and ID checks which will stop some younger people and people from disadvantaged backgrounds voting.

Speaking on behalf of Unlock Democracy’s governing Council, Chair Jessica Metheringham, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Tom to Unlock Democracy. At this critical time for democracy, our challenge is to bring together people from different backgrounds and perspectives. Together we can counter the threats to our democracy and build a better foundation for our political system. Tom brings experience and enthusiasm and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Tom Brake added:

“It is a great honour to be appointed Director of an organisation with a strong campaign pedigree and an experienced and committed team.

“The risks are genuine. The freedoms people cherish in their day-to-day lives depend on a strong and vibrant democracy. Unlock Democracy’s mission is to deliver a written constitution, drafted following an open and engaging public process. This is the best guarantee that the freedoms we enjoy now will continue to be exercised by our children and grandchildren.”

Unlock Democracy is a pressure group that campaigns for a vibrant, inclusive democracy that puts power in the hands of the people, underpinned by a written constitution created through a participative process.