Liberal Democrats awarded in the Queen’s Birthday Honours

Congratulations to the fellow Liberal Democrats spotted so far in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. Although I misgivings about some political honours that get dished out (no, being paid to be a minster and sitting behind a desk for years doing a mediocre job does not deserve special recognition), there are many people who do amazing things who are deserving of recognition.

Really pleased to see that one of those time around is Josh Babarinde. He was singled out for a Lib Dem accolade earlier in the year as one of our Community Champions and now has received an OBE:

Also awarded is Councillor Susan Prochak, a Liberal Democrat councillor on Rother Council for services to the community, and Roger Dunton from Harborough:

