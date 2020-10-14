Political

How to react well when something goes wrong on a campaign

Recently the Joe Biden campaign for US President messed up its data a bit. As a result one of the campaigns volunteers unknowingly rang the campaign’s deputy campaign manager asking if he would sign up to learn how to do telephone canvassing.

They both could have been angry about that. The volunteer could have been angry at their time being wasted on calling the wrong person. The deputy campaign manager could have been affronted that some idiot thought they of all people needed training.

But this is how they (Josh, volunteer and Rufus, deputy campaign manager) reacted instead:

Saying thank you isn’t only for when things go right. It’s also for when things go wrong – and a much better route to having people willing to fix what went wrong too.

