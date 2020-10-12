Beatrice Wishart re-selected for Shetland

Not wholly surprising news from Scotland featuring Scottish Parliament by-election winner Beatrice Wishart:

Beatrice Wishart has been announced as the Liberal Democrat candidate to fight the 2021 Scottish parliamentary elections.

The incumbent isles MSP was picked following an internal selection process, according to the party.

Ms Wishart said she would be “a voice for Shetland in Holyrood”, while isles Liberal Democrat chairwoman Brenda Wilcock said the candidate had “stood up for Shetland at every opportunity she can”.

If re-elected in 2021, the Lib Dem MSP said she would work in tandem with Orkney MSP Liam McArthur to ensure the Northern Isles had “strong representation on the issues that matter”. [The Shetland Times]