Rhys Jones selected by Welsh Liberal Democrats for Aberconwy

The North Wales Pioneer reports:

Aberconwy Liberal Democrats have selected a financial services professional, Rhys Jones, as their candidate for the 2021 Senedd elections.

Rhys said: “I am delighted and privileged to have been selected to fight for the Aberconwy Senedd seat for the Welsh Liberal Democrats.”

He has said he sees support for local business and the growth of the Welsh economy as key priorities.

He added: “The Senedd has new powers and we should utilise the full extent of these powers to grow our national economy and support Aberconwy’s entrepreneurs to survive these difficult times.”