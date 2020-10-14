PODCAST – The origins and course of pro-Europeanism in the Lib Dems
Why did the Liberal Party become so pro-European and how did that carry over into the Liberal Democrats? That was the topic when I welcomed back Duncan Brack to Never Mind The Bar Charts. We roamed over everything from the creation of the Anti-Corn Law League through to the future for pro-Europeanism in the Lib Dems.
Show notes
- Our Jo Grimond episode.
- The motion on Europe passed at the party’s 2020 conference.
- Peace, Reform and Liberation: A History of Liberal Politics in Britain 1679-2011, compiled by Robert Ingham and Duncan Brack.
- Free Trade Nation: Commerce, Consumption, and Civil Society in Modern Britain by Frank Trentmann: Waterstones / Amazon.
- The Liberal Democrat History Group. It’s special journal issue on Europe is available for free.
- Duncan Brack on Twitter.
- Music by Hugo Lee.
- Image by MichaelGaida from Pixabay.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
