Why did the Liberal Party become so pro-European and how did that carry over into the Liberal Democrats? That was the topic when I welcomed back Duncan Brack to Never Mind The Bar Charts. We roamed over everything from the creation of the Anti-Corn Law League through to the future for pro-Europeanism in the Lib Dems.

Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

Show notes

Enjoy the show? Spread the word