A guest post from Nukey Proctor, from Coventry Liberal Democrats and a member of Vice President Isabelle Parasram’s Advisory Board….

This year’s Black History Month has arrived at a time where the topics of identity, race, culture and equality rarely seem to be out of the national conversation.

With that context, the #Share Plan Act Series will be launching in October with its first national event, a specially curated panel discussion exploring the depth, complexity and evolution of being black in Britain in the 21st Century.

Professor Christopher Jackson (@seis_matters), Professor of Geology at Imperial College and soon to be the first black scientist to jointly present the 2020 Royal Institution Christmas Lectures, will be joined by former CEO of the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust and Co-Founder of The Centre for Inclusive Leadership Paul Anderson-Walsh, as our Chair, Vice President of the Liberal Democrats Isabelle Parasram, asks about their experiences and insights during this Black History Month event. Baroness Meral Ece and Sir Ed Davey will also be sharing their thoughts by way of introduction.

We would particularly like to invite the readers to this free virtual event 7pm – 8:30pm on Thursday 22nd October, to hear your perspectives and also put your questions to our host and panel. You can register via Eventbrite here.

Finally, we’re inviting readers to send us their 1-minute audio or video clips answering the question: “What does it mean to be Black in Britian in 2020?” Send your clips to kndaws@hotmail.com via WeTransfer.com and we may well play yours at the event.

