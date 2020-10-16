Callum Robertson selected for Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner

Selection news from Essex Liberal Democrats…

Essex Liberal Democrats are delighted to announce that Callum Robertson has been selected as their candidate for the next Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner election, due to take place in May 2021.

Callum has been vocally supportive of calls for drug legalisation and focusing more resources into tackling domestic abuse and cyber-crime.

Callum represented the party in the Clacton Constituency at the 2019 general election, tripling the vote. He was also an active member of the working group who produced the Crime and Policing policy paper for the Liberal Democrats.

A party member since he was 17, Callum would be the youngest ever person elected to the office which represents the interests of 1.5 million people over 15 council areas. He knows Essex well and his lived in North Essex since 2017.

Callum said:

I am honoured to have been selected for the PFCC role, my strong campaigning background and background working in the policy side of criminal justice gives me the drive to lead the Essex Liberal Democrat team to what I hope will be a good result in May. Our focus is taking a liberal approach to policing, with addressing cannabis reform, mental health and emerging crime at the top of my agenda.

Deputy Leader of Chelmsford City Council Cllr Marie Goldman added:

Callum is a hard-working team player. He isn’t afraid to take on the big challenges, including through his work with Lib Dem Leader Ed Davey on the “United Against Crime” initiative. Callum would make an excellent Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex.

Leader of Colchester Council, Cllr Mark Cory, added:

Callum would make a fantastic Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, his policies around increasing community policing and repairing the relationship between ethnic minority communities and the police are crucial in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

