Cadan ap Tomos selected for Ceredigion by Welsh Liberal Democrats

Local party members have chosen Cadan ap Tomos in the Welsh Senedd Ceredigion constituency for the elections set to take place in May next year.

He grew up in Ceredigion, attending Aberaeron Primary School, Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth and Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig. After studying at the University of York, he started a career in Cardiff which has included working at the Senedd, for Cardiff University and for charities.

Cadan ap Tomas previously served as his party’s spokesperson for young people, equalities and the Welsh language under Mark Williams’ leadership.

Cadan ap Tomos said:

Ceredigion is in my heart and in my blood. So much of who I am today, I owe to my experiences growing up here. There’s no doubt that we face challenging times. With Brexit making its mark, floods happening far too often, and COVID-19 completely changing our daily lives, now more than ever Ceredigion needs its voice to be heard. I want to represent Ceredigion because I care deeply about our county’s future. That’s why I want to reconnect with our communities, and lead a conversation about how we can build a stronger, fairer and more prosperous future for our county. I’m looking forward to fighting a campaign that champions the issues that matter to people across Ceredigion.

Congratulating Cadan on his selection, former Liberal Democrat MP for Ceredigion Mark Williams said:

Cadan represents the very best traditions of Liberalism in Ceredigion coupled with his youthful energy to get things done. I know he will work his utmost to be a strong voice in the Senedd for all the communities of Ceredigion, our businesses, the farming community, the public sector and our universities, critical in these challenging times. It has been the Liberal Democrats over the last thirty years who have been the principal challengers to Plaid Cymru year in year out, and Cadan and our team will make that case energetically. I look forward to working with Cadan on the campaign trail across this county.

Cllr Elizabeth Evans, Ceredigion’s Lib Dem candidate at the previous two Assembly elections, added:

Cadan is ambitious for Ceredigion and has a real understanding of what our rural communities need – whether it’s a resilient economy, affordable housing, or a strong health service. I’ve known Cadan and his family for many years, and have always been impressed by his ability to communicate and get things done. I look forward to the residents and businesses of Ceredigion getting to know him too.

