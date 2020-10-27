Kirsty Williams to stand down next May
Kirsty Williams, Liberal Democrat education minister in the Welsh government, has today announced she is going to stand down next May:
Week in, week out during the coronavirus crisis, she has not only made a huge different to people’s lives in Wales but also shown people in the rest of the UK just what a big and welcome difference it makes to have a good education minister in place.
For over two decades she’s been a powerful voice for liberalism and winning elections in Wales. Understandably, Kirsty Williams now feels it is time for something different:
Thank you for all you’ve done, Kirsty.
I don’t know Kirsty except by repute, but this decision is enormously disappointing. She should have let the Party know far sooner, or stayed on for another term. She knows she will be hard to replace, and she knows Lib Dem morale is currently low which makes it much more difficult.
Is there an obvious successor — I do hope so.
Of course we owe her a big thank you, but not for the timing.