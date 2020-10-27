Kirsty Williams to stand down next May

Kirsty Williams, Liberal Democrat education minister in the Welsh government, has today announced she is going to stand down next May:

Week in, week out during the coronavirus crisis, she has not only made a huge different to people’s lives in Wales but also shown people in the rest of the UK just what a big and welcome difference it makes to have a good education minister in place.

For over two decades she’s been a powerful voice for liberalism and winning elections in Wales. Understandably, Kirsty Williams now feels it is time for something different:





Thank you for all you’ve done, Kirsty.

