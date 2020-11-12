PODCAST – The dilemma for progressives: lessons from the US 2020 elections
I was joined again on Never Mind The Bar Charts by Rob Blackie to talk about the early lessons from the 2020 US Presidential elections for the Liberal Democrats. With Rob as a guest, no surprise that we talked a lot about messaging and political positioning. In particular, how do you win over people who have a different world view? Listen to find out…
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- What the Liberal Democrats can learn from Donald Trump – the earlier episode with Rob Blackie.
- 2020 US Presidential election results.
- The (non-) use of Latinx.
- Winning the struggle for same-sex marriage: how framing the argument using the world view of its opponents helped persuade many of them to change their mind.
- Graham Norton.
- Photo by Andrew Neel from Pexels.
- Music by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
