PODCAST – The dilemma for progressives: lessons from the US 2020 elections

Joe Biden beats Donald Trump - New York Times front page

Photo by Andrew Neel from Pexels.

I was joined again on Never Mind The Bar Charts by Rob Blackie to talk about the early lessons from the 2020 US Presidential elections for the Liberal Democrats. With Rob as a guest, no surprise that we talked a lot about messaging and political positioning. In particular, how do you win over people who have a different world view? Listen to find out…

Show notes

